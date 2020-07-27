President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced that the sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries and restaurants had been banned for 30 days as an escalated measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The president further ordered all bars to remain closed during the same duration.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai was further ordered to ensure that all facilities found disregarding the rule are delicensed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

"There shall be no sale of alcoholic beverages or drinks in restaurants and eateries across the territory of the Republic of Kenya effective midnight today [Monday] for the next 30 days. The closing time for restaurants and eateries has been amended from 8pm to 7pm starting today at midnight for the next 30 days.

"All bars shall remain closed until further notice. The Inspector General of the National Police Service shall cause the withdrawal of all licenses bars operating in breach of this directive and those withdrawals shall be permanent. The IG shall file a weekly return of all bars whose licenses have been withdrawn to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior," the President directed.

President Kenyatta emphasized to the IG that his officers are not to spare any "mheshimiwa" found out after curfew hours or flouts the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The President also extended the nationwide 7pm to 4 am curfew for a further 30 days.

The decision came after the president held the Fifth Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit with governors in attendance.