Small-holder tea growers in Nyeri County affiliated with the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) will be full of joy and laughter in this second half of the year as they are set to receive bonuses worth Sh600 million.
Joy in Nyeri as tea farmers set to earn Sh600 million
This year will see the highest tea bonuses since 2016
The bonus set to be paid by July 8 is in line with the 2020 Tea Act which advocated for a Sh38.92 Billion bonus windfall allocated to Central Kenya.
The Act which was assented to on December 23, 2020 but came into commencement on January 11, 2021, emphasised on the importance of doubling the bonus payments after every year.
“The rate of bonus that is expected has already been released and it will immensely boost our tea farmers. These reforms have resulted in an increment of Sh600 million in Othaya for tea farmers,” said KTDA Company Secretary Patrick Ngunjiri.
The possible increase in bonus payments was recently hinted by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. While speaking during the opening of the Matunwa tea factory in Nyamira on June 21, the CS said tea farmers across the country would receive the highest bonuses since 2016.
“We have good news for the 650,000 tea farmers in Kenya. We have started witnessing better yields that are resulting from major reforms in the sector that were started by the government since 2020. We have continued implementing reforms in the tea sector,” he said.
How the bonuses will be distributed across Nyeri
- Farmers who frequent Gathuthi Tea Factory will receive Sh40 per kg, an increase from Sh20.
- Farmers who frequent Gitugi Tea Factory will receive Sh41 per kg, an increase from Sh25.
- Farmers who frequent Iriaini Tea Factory will receive Sh34 per kg, an increase from Sh17.
- Farmers who frequent Chinga Tea Factory will receive Sh33 per kg, an increase from Sh19.
- Farmers who frequent Ragati Tea Factory will receive Sh31 per kg, an increase from Sh17.
