Joy in Nyeri as tea farmers set to earn Sh600 million

The bonus set to be paid by July 8 is in line with the 2020 Tea Act which advocated for a Sh38.92 Billion bonus windfall allocated to Central Kenya.

The Act which was assented to on December 23, 2020 but came into commencement on January 11, 2021, emphasised on the importance of doubling the bonus payments after every year.

“The rate of bonus that is expected has already been released and it will immensely boost our tea farmers. These reforms have resulted in an increment of Sh600 million in Othaya for tea farmers,” said KTDA Company Secretary Patrick Ngunjiri.

The possible increase in bonus payments was recently hinted by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. While speaking during the opening of the Matunwa tea factory in Nyamira on June 21, the CS said tea farmers across the country would receive the highest bonuses since 2016.

“We have good news for the 650,000 tea farmers in Kenya. We have started witnessing better yields that are resulting from major reforms in the sector that were started by the government since 2020. We have continued implementing reforms in the tea sector,” he said.

How the bonuses will be distributed across Nyeri