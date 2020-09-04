Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders have sounded a warning to Migori Governor Okoth Obado who is accused of intimidating them following the decision to have him impeached.

In a press address from Chungwa House on Thursday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi warned the governor that the intimidation tactics will not change the party's position.

The chairperson further assured MCAs who have supported the ouster motion that they will be protected by the party.

The statement comes amid claims that the Govenor has been threatening Migori MCAs who have signed a petition supporting the impeachment bid.

Read More: ODM resolves to impeach Governor Obado

"What Obado is doing in Migori is simply to visit terror on people, and he has done it for far too long, he now even thinks he can visit terror on the party leadership. I want to tell him he’s mistaken.

"We assure ODM MCAs who have signed the petition to remove Obado from office that the party will stand with them fully against attempts by the governor to intimidate and blackmail them. We urge the government to ensure the security of the Migori MCAs and protect them from any form of intimidation and blackmail," Mbadi stated.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Police Statement

Muhuru MCA Hevron Mahira is one of the politicians who have goe as far as to record a police statement after he was allegedly threatened for supporting the motion.

"There is a lot of intimidation going on and it is not going to be easy. I have already received threats and I have recorded a statement with the police," he stated.

County ODM chairman Philip Makabong’o has further promised punishment to any of the party's MCAs who may defy the party's position.

"The party is ready to punish and discipline any errant MCA as per our constitution. Should any of them fail to support the impeachment motion against Obado, then they will be punished," he stated.