The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Tuesday announced that it had resolved to have Migori Governor Okoth Obado impeached.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the party noted that the corruption allegations against the governor had informed the decision.

The party further announced that the motion will be deliberated immediately and his deputy, Nelson Mahanga, will be asked to take over.

"Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado and the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the governor initiated immediately and have the Deputy Governor take over," the statement from the Orange party read.

Obado was only released from police custody on Monday following his arrest last week.

He was released on Sh8.75 million cash bail.

He together with his children and other county officials are implicated in Sh73.4 million fraud against the county government.

The governor has also been in and out of court since 2018 over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

