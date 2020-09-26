The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will not field candidates for the upcoming Lake View ward and Kahawa Wendani ward by-elections.

The announcement was made on Saturday following the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) two-day retreat in Athi River.

Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna announced that the NEC had resolved to withdraw from the by-elections owing to the fact that the former office holders were both elected on a Jubilee party ticket.

"We wish to thank the Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta for the decision not to field a candidate in Msambweni in the spirit of the handshake. In the same spirit, the party's NEC has resolved that ODM will not be fielding candidates in Lake View ward in Nakuru County and Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu county, both of which were held by the Jubilee party," a statement from Mr Sifuna read in part.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga

Also Read: ODM MP suspended from the party, days after visiting DP Ruto

Party Primaries

The Secretary-General further announced that dates for the Msambweni and Kisumu North ward party primaries would be confirmed.

For the Wundayi/Mbale ward contest, the party confirmed that only one aspirant had presented an application and would be given the party ticket unopposed.

Also Read: IEBC announces date for Msambweni, Kahawa Wendani by-elections