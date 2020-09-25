Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji could lose his job if a suit by activist lawyer Okiya Omatatah sails through.

The lawyer has moved to court seeking to have DPP Haji declared unfit to hold public office.

Omtatah has accused the DPP of entering into plea bargains with banks that were implicated in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandals without involving the Judiciary.

Lawyer Okiya Omtatah

The lawyer argues that DPP Haji overstepped on his mandate by offering fines in lieu of the banks facing charges in court.

Banks paid for their executives not to be charged

Okiya has noted that the evidence of the transactions is in media reports which indicated that the Standard Chartered Bank had paid Sh100 million to the DPP as a fine.

Court papers further listed banks which allegedly made payments as Diamond Trust Bank, Co-operative Bank, Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank.

According to the law, however, Okiya must further write to the Public Service Commission for the process of removal to be initiated.