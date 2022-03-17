RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Stunning photos from culture week at USIU-Africa

David Kiarie

The 2022 USIU-Africa culture week was held after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Did you know that the five points in the star on the Somalian flag represent the five regions in the horn of Africa that are inhabited by Somali people?
Every March, the United States International University - Africa celebrates the annual Culture Week event, a week-long cultural festival which celebrates cultural diversity in the university's community.

The 2022 event was held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the three-day festival, attendees had a unique opportunity to experience the food, dress, music, and language of the various cultures represented at the University.

Below are some of the highlights from the three-day event:

L-R: Ms. USIU-Africa 1st runners up, Ms. Talent, Ms. USIU-Africa, Samantha Nyamu and Ms. Culture during the celebrations.
Vibrant smiles: Students on day 1 of the Culture Week after taking part in the colour festival organized as part of Culture week celebrations.
South Sudan was also well-represented during the celebrations.
South Korea was not left behind.
Team India during the parade.
Burundian drummers kicked off the Culture Week parade with pomp and color. In Burundian culture, drums (called karyenda) are sacred, and represent fertility and regeneration.
Mr. USIU-Africa, Koshesayi Kachambwa is joined by other students during the color fest.
