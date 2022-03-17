Stunning photos from culture week at USIU-Africa

Every March, the United States International University - Africa celebrates the annual Culture Week event, a week-long cultural festival which celebrates cultural diversity in the university's community.
The 2022 USIU-Africa culture week was held after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic
The 2022 event was held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the three-day festival, attendees had a unique opportunity to experience the food, dress, music, and language of the various cultures represented at the University.
Below are some of the highlights from the three-day event:
