Police were on Tuesday called in to clear a number of coffins that had been dumped outside Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The coffins were left by protesters to represent the victims of police brutality.

The coffins, which also varied in size, were inscribed with the names of victims who died in the hands of police officers such as 13-year-old Yassin Moyo.

Mathare residents during an anti-police brutality march on June 8, 2020 [Reuters]

Human rights advocacy groups estimate that there are up to 20 fatalities of police brutality since the dusk to dawn curfew was imposed.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed to be dealing with 87 cases, with six police officers already found to have a case to answer.

Placing coffins outside the Kenyan parliament buildings has become one of the ways protesters use to get the attention of politicians.

In 2013 a similar protest was conducted where 221 coffins made of carton boxes were set ablaze to protest salary increments for MPs.