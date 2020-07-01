The police together with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers raided Governor Mike Sonko's private office in Upper Hill, Nairobi County.

The raid was part of investigations into how the governor acquired the multi-million property.

Governor Sonko's spokesperson Ben Mulwa confirmed the incident expressing concern over police presence during the EACC raid.

File image of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

"What we find disturbing is the manner in which they arrived because ordinarily if they are coming to do the valuation of the property, why do they come with a contingent of police officers? If EACC wanted to do valuation, the governor wonders why it is not decent enough for them to send a notice informing him of the same?" the spokesperson posed.

Sonko acquired the land from Kenya Railways Retirement Benefits Scheme back in 2019.

EACC alleges that the property was undervalued when it was sold to the Governor at Sh498.5 million.

The Commission further claims that the tendering process for the parcels of land was irregular.