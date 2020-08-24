Police on Sunday night shot dead eight suspected burglars who were caught robbing a go-down in Nairobi's Industrial Area.

The incident took place along Lunga Lunga road in warehouses belonging to Sihra Coffee Machinery Service and Gensham Wood Enterprises.

Officers from Makadara Police Station responded to a call from the Warehouse controller and found the burglars loading items onto a truck.

According to an incident report, the suspects are said to have resisted arrest prompting the officers to escalate their response.

Police also recovered home-made pistols, machetes and a revolver whose serial number had been scrubbed off.

Four members of the burglary gang re said to have escaped at the time of the confrontation.

