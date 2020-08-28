Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is a wanted woman on the police radar after she evaded arrest on Thursday August 27, 2020.

The legislator is a person of interest in a crackdown on Malindi Constituency Development Fund (CDF) managers after allegations of graft.

Ms Jumwa and six others are required to account for Sh20 million which was illegally wired to the MP and her close relatives from the NG-CDF docket.

Aisha Jumwa

According to Head of the Financial Crime Investigation Unit, Mike Muia, the funds were allocated to the construction of an education office.

The investigators claim that most of the funds were stolen and wired back to MP Jumwa.

They further noted that those who placed bids for the construction tender were Jumwa's relatives, including her son and daughter.

Those arrested and arraigned in court are Malindi NG-CDF Manager, Wachu OMar Abdalla, and officials Sophia Said, Bernard Kai, Margaret Faith Kalume, Robert Katana and Engineer Kennedy Otieno Onyango.

They were released on Sh5 million bail and orders given to the MP to surrender to the police by Monday.

Controversy

The Malindi legislator is not new to controversy or run-ins with law enforcement.

In 2019 she was arrested and charged in court following the fatal shooting of a fellow politician's close relative.

