An angry mob descended on two police officers in Kirinyaga County on Monday following a road accident that left one person dead.

The mob which comprised of boda boda riders and area residents had intended to lynch a driver who ran over one of the riders killing him on the spot.

35-year-old Samuel Kathigo is said to have been on an errand when the miraa van driver ran him over along the Embu/Mwea road.

Miraa-transporting Toyota Probox which ran over 35-year-old Samuel Kathigo along Embu/Mwea road killing him on the spot

Two police officers reported to the accident scene and attempted to rescue the driver from the irate mob.

Residents who had gathered to deal their form of street justice to the driver turned to the officers and attacked them with crude weapons wounding the law enforcement officers.

"Police acted fast and managed to save the driver from the residents’ wrath who wanted to eliminate him.

"l can assure you that all those who wounded the officers while on official duty will be pursued , arrested, and prosecuted," Mwea East Deputy police boss Luka Chebet vowed.