Police Spokesperson Charles Owino on Wednesday issued a statement on a letters to the editor publication carried by the Standard.

In the column, a fan of the Palaver column had questioned Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai's apparent silence on reports of police brutality especially in enforcing the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

"Is he in deep slumber or is he practising the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil mantra?," the concerned citizen's question read in part.

Also Read: Police called in to clear coffins left outside Parliament [Video]

The Standard's Palaver column which highlighted Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai's silence on police-brutality

Mr Owino termed the published question as an attack on the IG adding that, in his capacity as the spokesperson, he had addressed the issue of police brutality a number of times in the media.

Is IG Mutyambai ignoring police brutality?

In his statement, the police spokesperson pointed out that IG Mutyambai has been present at various meetings with human rights advocates and had even been present as Interior CS Fred Matiang'i delivered a recent address to the press.

"It is not in the nature of the IG to shout. He is organized and does his work quietly. The IG is working tirelessly to promote good working relations between the members of the Public and Police officers. A number of police officers have been relieved of their duty and arraigned before court after internal disciplinary mechanism," he stated.

The spokesperson went on to argue that there have also been incidents of unwarranted attacks on police officers.

"We have lately had cases where Police officers have been killed by civilians using machetes. The latest case being the killing of a 29 year old Police officer by civilians in Lamu yesterday. The officer was attacked without provoking or even attempting to arrest anyone.

"To our surprise no civil society has condemned this unfortunate incident as if it is a normal incident for a police officer to be killed. Such actions widen conflict between police and criminals and promote panic among police while using their firearms in the course of duty," the statement read in part.