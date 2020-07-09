President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered public health facilities to offer free maternity services to pregnant teens, Ministry of Education has confirmed.

Education CAS Zack Kinuthia confirmed that the new orders are contained in a presidential directive issued recently to county commissioners.

The free services will be offered only to schoolgirl who will have registered with the local government authorities.

Also Read: School fees to be refunded to these parents - CS Magoha

"All the chiefs and their assistants have been directed to register all the pregnant schoolgirls and ensure they do not fail to access maternal healthcare," Mr Kinuthia reported.

Education CS George Magoha with CAS Zack Kinuthia during a recent official tour

CAS Kinuthia further revealed that the President has asked the local chiefs and sub-chiefs to ensure they also identify those behind the pregnancies.

The Ministry official further noted that the data collected in the registration process will also aid in tracing the girls to ensure that they return to school once they deliver.

The CAS stated that the government will ensure those responsible for impregnating the girls will face the law.

He also added that parents and the society equally have a part to play in ensuring their children don't fall into the hands of predators.

Also Read: Those people will pay- Uhuru vows to deal with those impregnating minors