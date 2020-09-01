President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered the Ministry of Health to publish details of all procurements done by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The President, however, specified that the tenders to be published are those related to Covid-19 purchases.

He gave the orders following a virtual conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country organized by the Council of Governors.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his team were given 30 days to come up with the method through which the task will be completed.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"I also hereby direct that the Ministry of Health, within the next 30 days, must come up with a transparent, open method and mechanism through which all tenders and procurement done by KEMSA are available online.

"This level of transparency and through the use of technology, will go a very along way in ensuring that we have the confidence of our people that those placed in institutions are able to manage the resources of the Kenyan taxpayer plus our development partners in an open and transparent manner," the President ordered.

During the virtual conference CS Kagwe termed the ongoing investigations at Kemsa as a politicization of the events.

Further, there have been calls for the Health CS to reign following the exposed graft in the state aganecy.

Also Read: Uhuru ally calls for Mutahi Kagwe's resignation