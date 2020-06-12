The price of cooking gas is set to shoot up beginning July 1, 2020 following the introduction of 14 per cent VAT on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Previously LPG was under the items exempt from tax but will now go up by an average of Sh300.

A 13-kilogramme cylinder which has been retailing at Sh2,200 will now go up to between Sh2,400 and Sh2,508.

Global prices for crude oil and petroleum products have been declining over recent months following the adverse effects of Coronavirus on world markets.

Fuel prices in Kenya have experienced a significant drop with diesel currently retailing at Sh95.4 per litre.

