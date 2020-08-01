Prominent University of Nairobi Sociology lecturer Ken Ouko is dead.

UoN Communications Director John Orindi confirmed that the lecturer succumbed to Covid-19.

Dr Ouko had been receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital at the time of his passing.

UoN vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama is among those who have shared his condolences to the lecturer's family terming the death as a huge loss for the university.

The news came as a heavy blow for those who knew him and his students alike.

Nairobi Lawyer Norman Magaya tweeted: "Dr Ken Ouko! An incredible university don! Made psychology and sociology sound so simple and practical! So sad COVID has cut your life short ! Watched you just a few days ago on KTN! Journey well woud Siaya!"