Protests broke out in Mumias on Tuesday morning a day after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was arrested in Nairobi.

The Senator's dramatic arrest saw him transported from his Kitengela home to Kakamega to record a statement on charges of holding an illegal gathering.

In an updated posted on social media, the Senator shared a photo of his charge sheet adding that he would be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

"I have arrived safely at the Mumias Police station, awaiting court proceedings tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, the charges against me, from a government that gave me sanitizers and face masks to distribute to my people," the Senator posted.

Protesters in Mumias light tyres on the road demanding the release of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Charge sheet against Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Senator Lang'at released

Senator Malala was among the three senators arrested on Monday with the others being his Bomet and Samburu counterparts Dr Christopher Lang'at and Steve Lelegwe .

Bomet residents held protests on Monday evening demanding the release of their Senator moments after he was escorted by DCI officers to record a statement.

Dr Lang'at was later released on police bond and confirmed that he was accused of incitement to violence.

"I am accused that on August 12, I mobilized 200 youths from Bomet and took them to Amalo River and administered an oath for them and finally engaged them in fighting the Maasai whereby many of them lost their lives," Dr Lang'at told reporters.

Senator Lelegwe who was questioned at Maralal Police Station, Samburu County was also released on Monday night on similar incitement charges.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo later tweeted: "Sen Malala spent the night in the cold . No one to book him. No cash bail. Sen Lelegwe & Langat were released in record time even though they are alleged to have committed more serious offenses . Vengeance is mine said the lord . May the lord punish ten fold these atrocities."

