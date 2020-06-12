The Public Health department has issued a clarification on the restaurant operting hours following the extension of curfew in Kenya.

Speaking during the daily Coronavirus situation briefing at Afya House, acting Public Health Director Dr Francis Kuria emphasized that the hours had not been relaxed.

"We urge Kenyans to be responsible, please close restaurants at 4 o'clock as is required by the law. We have requested enforcement officers to crack down on those who are disobeying this and withdraw their licenses. As we said before, when your license is withdrawn don't bother re-applying because we will make sure it does not go through," he warned.

Dr Kuria further assured that the Ministry of Health has been working on relaxing the measures and will announce revised operating hours soon.

He also cautioned Kenyans on the need to maintain the safety precautions set by the Ministry of Health especially on public gatherings.

"You're still again urged that for those attending burials that the requirement is let not more than 15 be in attendance," he outlined.

