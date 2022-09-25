Pwani Oil responds to notice by KEBS flagging its products

In a statement dated September 24, 2022, Pwani Oil which is the manufacturer of Fresh Fri with Garlic oil, Fry mate and Salit Salad Oil said it had complied with the notice recalling some of the mentioned brands in the notice.

Pwani further vindicated itself saying it has been in operation for over three decades all of which it has been in full compliance with standards adding that it has been rolling action even when recently given notice by KEBS.

“While we don’t dispute that a letter from KEBS was sent to us on 9th September 2022 as stated in the press statement, It is important to note that we responded immediately indicating our corrective action plan for those specific batches which included, product isolation and withdrawal and samples to be sent for retesting to KEBS' accredited laboratory.

We took the necessary steps despite not having received any acknowledgment or guidance from KEBS on our corrective action plan,” read the statement by Pwani in part.

The company stated that tests for recalled products were undertaken with authorized bodies and results sent to KEBS confirming compliance to the set standards.

"As we continue to follow through on the isolation of the product, the product samples were sent to SGS and the results received from the independent and KEBS accredited laboratory confirm compliance to fortified edible oil and fats specification in iron levels," the company stated.

Pwani affirmed its compliance with manufacturing standards as well as expressed openness in working with KEBS to reach a better conclusion on the matter.

It also re-assured consumers of safe quality products for its consumers.

Other edible oils flagged by KEBS are Postman, Bahari Fry, Rina, Salit, Tilly, and Top Fry. KEBS Director for Market Surveillance Peter Kaigwara announced the suspension of the 10 brands in a letter to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya (RETRAK).