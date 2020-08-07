Migori GK Prison has recorded 96 positive Covid-19 cases as Kenyan prisons continue to see a spike in the infections.

Health workers have blamed the rising cases on congestion in the correctional facilities.

Nyanza Regional Prisons Commander Hassan Bugu, however, confirmed that Migori GK hast set up a quarantine block for the inmates who test positive.

He added that similar precautionary measures had been set up in the Kisii and Kisumu facilities as well.

Migori Health Executive Isca Oluoch has also raised concerns on measures that will contain the spread of the various at police cells as well.

"The current scenario witnessed in the county is a culmination of several factors among them congestion at the correctional facilities and local transmissions.

"Our main challenge is containing local transmissions in police cells and the prisons, which is currently posing a big threat to the fight against the virus," Dr Oluoch stated.

The reported cases at the prisons come days after former Migori County Speaker Gordon Ogola shared details of how his relatives have been affected by the disease.

