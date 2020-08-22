Shocking details have emerged on the shooting of a motor dealer Kevin Omwenga in his house in Nairobi's Kiimani area.

Omwenga was shot in his bedroom and pronounced dead on arrival after he was rushed to the Nairobi Women's Hospital.

Police have since arrested Robert Bodo and Chris Obure as the prime suspects in the fatal shooting.

"Detectives based at Kilimani have this morning arrested Robert Bodo and recovered a Mini Ceska firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition suspected to have been used in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at Galana Suites in Kilimani.

"The firearm, which has been kept as an exhibit, will be subjected to ballistic analysis as further investigations ensue to unravel the motive of the shooting," a statement from the DCI read.

Fake Gold Scam

Reports are now emerging that Omwenga and his executioners may have been involved in a business deal which did not go as expected.

The deceased was well known as a motor dealer but police also revealed that he had been involved in a fake gold scam which also involved Chris Okeyo Obure.

"They were apparently arguing over money accrued from a deal they struck back in March," one of the witnesses told reporters.