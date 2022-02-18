Study finds 2 in 3 professionals 'highly likely' to quit their jobs in 2022

The survey found that challenges specific to the work from home (WFH) model embraced by employers to cope with the 2020/2021 lockdowns, were the impetus pushing the post-pandemic workforce to leave their jobs this year.

A worker's decreased frequency of interaction with their manager was found to be the primary cause of high work dissatisfaction.

There was a correlation between a decrease in performance and morale for professionals who claim they see their manager (face-to-face) less than once a week.

Both performance and morale steadily increased for professionals who spent more days in the office with their manager.

"Forty-eight percent (48%) of professionals stated that fewer meetings and less interaction with their manager led to a dip in their output.

"In fact, when asked how often professionals speak to their line manager when working from home, 22% stated that they 'don’t really communicate with the manager when working from home' – up from just 3% who stated the same at the beginning of the pandemic," the study found.

Of the 4,000 professionals who participated in the South African survey, many believed that this increasing lack of contact with their line manager has resulted in them being overlooked for new opportunities (44%), progression (37%), and training (26%).

“Professionals striving for progression want to show initiative, adaptability, and the ability to handle responsibility by themselves – and so by nature they won’t necessarily ask for more face time with their manager as they feel it works against the point they are trying to prove.

"Businesses must understand that if they are to have a solid future talent pipeline they should take a look at the current management style of their leadership team and make adjustments to ensure there is face to face interaction, where possible," remarked Samantha- Jane Gravett, Associate Director for Robert Walters.

Face to face Interaction important for new employees post-pandemic

The survey also found that 62% of professionals would be ‘put off’ a new job if the offer is not delivered in person (F2F or video call).

A generic email was the most unpopular mode of delivery with 57% of the respondent saying that they would likely decline such a job offer. Voice calls and voicemails were the leading approaches that would put prospective candidates off.

Over three quarters (77%) of professionals believe that prospective line managers should be the ones presenting a job offer to a candidate - rather than HR - with a further 45% stating that it is important that they are invited to a team lunch or social within the first week of starting their new job.