Mourners in Kisumu on Friday engaged police in a rowdy fight over the burial of Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga.

The rowdy mourners pelted police with stones after the law enforcers attempted to stop plans to un-inter the body of the Benga musician.

They claimed to have not been given sufficient time to mourn the celebrity adding that he deserved a decent burial.

Reports indicate that the body was later taken to the mortuary as the mourners stated they will bury him at their own pace.

They proceeded to cover the grave indicating that the burial would not be taking place any time soon.

