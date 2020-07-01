Ruaka area in Kiambu County has been put on the spot following a report made by one of its residents.

According to the Ministry of Health, the resident raised serious concerns of flagrant flouting of Coronavirus measures especially by PSVs.

Health CAS Rashid Aman on Wednesday recounted details the resident shared appealing to Kenyans to take personal responsibility in the fight against Covid-19.

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing.

"I want to share with you an experience I had yesterday [Tuesday]. Before I came out to give the briefing there was a gentleman sitting in my office and he had been sitting there for quite a while waiting to see me. I didn't have a chance to see this elderly gentleman before the brief but when I went back I called him in and I spoke to him and asked him what had brought him to Afya House.

"He told me he had come to see me first of all as a Kenyan, and he told me that he came with a message and he had insisted [to the guards and the receptionists] that he wanted to see someone in leadership," CAS Aman narrated.

He went on to disclose that the man stated that he and his family live in Ruaka and the conduct of people in the area is alarming.

"He told me that what he is seeing there had worried him. He stated that people there have disregarded all containment measures and especially measures that touch on transportation and travel.

"He told me that matatus there are filing up passengers beyond capacity and he was very concerned because he was in one of those matatus with his wife," Dr Aman relayed.

Though the CAS did not announce any action that had been taken following the report, he commended the Ruaka resident for his patience and concern.

The report comes on a day where Kenya recorded its highest confirmed positive cases in one day so far at 307.

