13 most common mistakes Kenyans make when choosing business names

The next step is to come up with a business name idea. But with all the options out there, how do you pick the perfect one for your small business, sole proprietorship, limited company,

When starting a business in Kenya, choosing the right name is essential. It is the first thing potential customers will see, setting the tone for your brand.

First, the name should be descriptive, so potential customers know what you do. It should also be easy to spell and pronounce and sound good.

Pulse Live Kenya

Second, you should avoid names similar to your competitors' names, as this can confuse them. The name should also be easy to spell and pronounce and sound good.

Third, before settling on a business name, you should do a thorough internet search to make sure no one else is using it. You can also ask potential customers to rank your name ideas.

Do's and Don'ts to consider while choosing a business name in Kenya

In Kenya, registration of business names is also governed by the Companies Act 2015 and below are some of the rules Kenyans should follow.