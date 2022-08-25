Safaricom hires executive from world largest telecommunications company

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Cynthia Karuri-Kropac holds an MBA in Finance from Kent State University and a BSc in Finance from the University of Toledo.

Safaricom has announced the appointment of Cynthia Karuri-Kropac as the Chief Enterprise Business Officer.
Cynthia will officially join the company on September 1, 2022, from US telecommunications company AT&T.

It is the world's largest telecommunications company by revenue and the third largest provider of mobile telephone services in the US.

AT&T revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was reported to be $156.933 billion (Sh18.8 trillion).

She worked for the company for 19 years with her last assignment being the Senior Director, Enterprise Mobile and IoT Technologies.

With over 20 years experience in the yelecommunications sector, Cynthia has a wealth of knowledge in various crafts, including business strategy, industrial IoT, enterprise technology solutions, executive advisory & decision support, operational excellence & process reengineering,” Safaricom said in a statement.

She has won awards in various capacities, including recognition by Women of Color Magazine as a Rising Star in STEM, and as top Supplier of the Year award for the largest Healthcare OEM in the world.

Cynthia Karuri-Kropac speaking during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya

Cynthia has a passion for teaching and the pursuit of learning, has taught Finance at a local community college level and is a budding blogger for teaching financial literacy and planning.

She holds an MBA in Finance from Kent State University and a BSc in Finance from the University of Toledo.

