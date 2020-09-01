Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has landed in trouble following repeated remarks linking Homa Bay Senator Gladys Wanga to the Kemsa scandal.

While appearing on Citizen TV's Tuesday Day Break show, Ms Wanga stated that she had taken legal action against the Senator and others who have mentioned her in relation to the scandal.

The Woman Rep further noted that Murkomen's comment on a poster that promoted her appearance on Citizen Tv amounted to a political witch hunt.

"People just keep dropping people's names...I've heard Wanga is here, whoever else is there... Let this matter be properly investigated and let those who are responsible for any loss of public money be held to account lakini tuache siasa ya pesa nane.

"I have never been to Kemsa. I nor anybody related to me has ever supplied anything to Kemsa. I have no relationship whatsoever with Kemsa. I saw some people commenting on the poster for this show ati some of these are members of the heist, this is a political witch hunt and we have already taken legal action against those who mentioned us in this matter and it is completely unacceptable just keep dropping people's names in matters like these," Wanga stated.

Senator Murkomen insists that Wanga and her ODM counterpart Junet Mohammed were involved as fraudulent suppliers in the Kemsa scandal.

The Suna East member has since asked the Senator to table evidence to substantiate his claims.

