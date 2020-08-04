The Senate on Tuesday voted to have the debate on the controversial revenue sharing formula to a later date.

A majority, at 36 votes, carried the day after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen forwarded a motion to adjourn the debate to allow for dialogue on the matter.

"I know that there's a debate across the country about Division of Revenue and everybody is looking up to the Senate. And there are many questions Kenyans are asking why would a Senate with that repository on knowledge, wisdom and experience be a House where we cannot agree on a process that unites the country.

"There's an opportunity for all of us, as a Senate, to have a conversation on this subject matter and come to a conclusion where those who are losing by a huge margin may perhaps lose very little those who are gaining by huge margins gain a little and then we keep this country together. It is with this in mind that I rise to ask that this House adjourns the debate on this Report. We cannot be defeated to find solutions," Senator Murkomen reasoned.

24 Senators had voted against Murkomen's motion while Busia Senator Amos Wako abstained from the vote.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Threats to Senator Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja also raised concerns over his safety following a banner that was hang at a location in Nairobi.

The Senator put it in public record that he has been trailed by police officers and there had been threats of impending arrest to bar him from taking a vote at the Senate.