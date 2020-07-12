Senior police officers are among 15 individuals who have recorded statements with the DCI in a probe on the deaths of two children in Athi River.

Four-year-old Henry Jacktone and three-year-old Alvina Mutheu were found dead in the boot of a car that was parked inside Athi River Police Station on July 1, 2020.

Others questioned in the investogation are three breakdown crew members.

Investigators now believe that the children may have suffocated to death and not murdered as was previously suspected.

Read More: Bodies of 2 missing children found inside a police station

Athi River Police Station compound

A postmortem conducted by the government pathologist concluded that the children had not suffered any visible injuries before their demise.

Government pathologist Johansen Odour further ruled out the possibility of a hit-and-run incident as the cause of death.

Due to the decay on the bodies at the time of discovery, a source close to the investigations confirmed that sample maggots had been sent to the government chemist for examination.

The parents have also ruled out claims of suffocation saying that the distance between their homes and the police station is too long for the children to have walked themselves there.