The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Fabian Simiyu

Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2023 invites innovators to shine!

Ecobank
Ecobank

Ecobank Group, the prominent Pan-African banking group, has announced the opening of applications for the 6th edition of its Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

Recommended articles

This highly anticipated event invites innovative and ambitious fintech entrepreneurs from across Africa to participate and potentially partner with Ecobank in its 35 African markets.

The competition is open to both early-stage and mature start-ups, offering them the opportunity to scale their innovative solutions in collaboration with Ecobank.

A man walking outside Ecobank
A man walking outside Ecobank Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Josephine Anan-Ankomah appointed new MD of Ecobank Kenya

One of the highlights of the Fintech Challenge is the grand cash prize of $50,000 (Sh7 million), which will be awarded to the overall winner for the second consecutive year.

This substantial prize underscores Ecobank's commitment to fostering and supporting the growth of fintech innovations in Africa.

In addition to the cash prize, successful applicants reaching the Grand Final will have the chance to join the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship program.

Kenyan shilling notes
Kenyan shilling notes Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This program provides selected fintechs with valuable opportunities such as multinational product rollouts, service provider partnerships within Ecobank's ecosystem, and priority access to Ecobank's venture capital partners for potential funding.

The Grand Finale and Awards ceremony, scheduled for late September, promise to be an exciting culmination of the Fintech Challenge.

The event will bring together key industry players, innovators, and stakeholders, providing a platform for networking and showcasing groundbreaking fintech solutions.

Participating fintechs and developers, both from African countries and global Africa-centered fintechs, are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application window will remain open until 21st July 2023.

Application Open 2O23
Application Open 2O23 Pulse Live Kenya

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge provides fintech entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to accelerate their growth and expand their solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

By offering access to Ecobank's extensive Pan-African network, including its banking sandbox and cutting-edge APIs, the challenge facilitates innovation and collaboration.

This highlights Ecobank's commitment to driving financial services advancement throughout Africa.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

The IMF believes that Ghana is on a steady path to economic recovery

The IMF believes that Ghana is on a steady path to economic recovery

See Tanzania’s ambitious economic goals, national budget, and revenue for 2023

See Tanzania’s ambitious economic goals, national budget, and revenue for 2023

The most common last names in five African countries

The most common last names in five African countries

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu recently lost a combined $5.85 billion

Food and fertilizer trade to Africa may be hampered, depending on the decision Putin makes

Food and fertilizer trade to Africa may be hampered, depending on the decision Putin makes

UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

India’s economic focus in Kenya pivots, as Asia eyes the market potential of East Africa’s 312 million people

India’s economic focus in Kenya pivots, as Asia eyes the market potential of East Africa’s 312 million people

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market