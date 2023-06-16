Sh7 million up for grabs in Ecobank Fintech Challenge

This highly anticipated event invites innovative and ambitious fintech entrepreneurs from across Africa to participate and potentially partner with Ecobank in its 35 African markets.

The competition is open to both early-stage and mature start-ups, offering them the opportunity to scale their innovative solutions in collaboration with Ecobank.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights of the Fintech Challenge is the grand cash prize of $50,000 (Sh7 million), which will be awarded to the overall winner for the second consecutive year.

This substantial prize underscores Ecobank's commitment to fostering and supporting the growth of fintech innovations in Africa.

In addition to the cash prize, successful applicants reaching the Grand Final will have the chance to join the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship program.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

What Ecobank Fintech Fellowship program entails

This program provides selected fintechs with valuable opportunities such as multinational product rollouts, service provider partnerships within Ecobank's ecosystem, and priority access to Ecobank's venture capital partners for potential funding.

The Grand Finale and Awards ceremony, scheduled for late September, promise to be an exciting culmination of the Fintech Challenge.

The event will bring together key industry players, innovators, and stakeholders, providing a platform for networking and showcasing groundbreaking fintech solutions.

Participating fintechs and developers, both from African countries and global Africa-centered fintechs, are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application window will remain open until 21st July 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge provides fintech entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to accelerate their growth and expand their solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

By offering access to Ecobank's extensive Pan-African network, including its banking sandbox and cutting-edge APIs, the challenge facilitates innovation and collaboration.