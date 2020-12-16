Shopping for a girl at any time of the year is a challenging task, shopping for a girlfriend at Christmas time is even more challenging.

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be. With a few simple guidelines, you will become an expert at getting gifts for your girlfriend.

Pulse Live in collaboration with PigiaMe has come up with a list of gifts that any woman will always appreciate no matter the occasion.

Jewelry

Jewelry is always a win at any time. All you have to do is observe your lady to know what her taste is.

There are women who love pearls, others who swoon for diamonds and others who prefer gold over silver.

To commemorate the year and the festivities, shop for a piece with some subtle Christmas themes such as a snowflake, glitter or little Christmas trees.

Makeup and Beauty Products

You can never go wrong with makeup or a tested and tried beauty bar. Girls are always very keen on these two things.

Check on what brands she likes, also take note of the code of the product because you do not want to get her a shade that is either too light or too dark for her skin tone.

Foundation, lipstick, concealers, primers, compact powders, makeup brushes, sponges and even a makeup organizer will put a big smile on her face.

Other beauty products that any girl will appreciate are; moisturizers, cleansers, beauty bars and these fancy bath and body packs. They contain a body lotion, hand lotion, body splash, perfume and a body wash.

Spa Day

All girls love being pampered and spoiled.

Nothing makes a girl feel more special than getting a facial, a pedicure & manicure and to cap it off a relaxing massage.

Cute Outfit

A cute scarf, a fancy top, a memorable outfit. Your girlfriend will appreciate all of these.

Handbag & Shoes

This is the holy grail of gifting. A matching handbag and shoes will guarantee a smile on her face every time.

Just make sure you get her shoe size right!

