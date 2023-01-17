SiGMA Group's ambitious plan to expand to Nairobi & 5 other global markets

The company, founded by Eman Pulis in 2014, has diversified its original mission and is now supported by four main pillars: SiGMA Events, SiGMA Play, Venture Capital, and the SiGMA Foundation. The expansion is a result of the company's dedication to providing the best possible experience for attendees and partners.

“2023 promises to be our most bustling year yet. We are excited to bring our delegates the conference and networking entertainment they have grown to love, with a few calculated twists to keep them on their toes. We look forward to seeing you there,” said the Founder Eman Pulis.

Nairobi, Kenya

The journey will begin in January with the first iteration of the SiGMA Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit will focus on the emerging iGaming and tech market in Africa, which is boosted by a youthful and forward-thinking population.

Up to 20 delegates are expected to attend the once-in-a-lifetime 2-day Kenya safari, where they’ll explore a slice of Kenya’s rich natural beauty before heading to Ethiopia for the inauguration of SiGMA Foundation’s latest charitable project in Bonga; a kindergarten, and primary and secondary school complex that is being built to accommodate up to 700 students.

Dubai, UAE

In March, the SiGMA Group will return to Dubai for the SiGMA Eurasia Summit. The event will feature a keynote appearance by entrepreneur Gary Vee and will bring together policy-makers, developers, c-suite executives, and legal experts of the burgeoning gaming, AI, and Blockchain sectors.

Dubai is prioritizing cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurship through both opportunities for funding and attractive taxation schemes and holds plenty of promise for those with their eyes on tomorrow.

São Paulo, Brazil

In May, the SiGMA Group will make its first, unique visit to South America for the SiGMA Americas Summit in São Paulo, Brazil.

The event will have a keen focus on sports betting and will provide insights into the regulation currently in development for the market.

Investment in areas such as AI and Blockchain has allowed the region to leverage long-awaited opportunities to leapfrog toward greater levels of innovation, productivity, and socioeconomic progress.

Manila, Philippines

The following month, the SiGMA Group will head to Manila, Philippines for the SiGMA Asia Summit. The event will focus on the rapid expansion of the Asian gaming industry, led by Manila, and the new regulation measures being defined by PAGCOR under Alejandro H. Tengco.

Despite difficult times during the Covid pandemic, Manila remains a prime gaming hub for the Asian market, in no small part due to strong support from PAGCOR and the Philippine government and a plan to drive digital transformation as they seek to become active participants in the global digital economy.

Limassol, Cyprus

In September, the SiGMA Group will move on to the Balkans and CIS regions for the SiGMA Balkans/CIS Summit in Limassol, Cyprus. The event will highlight the growing business hub for Russian-speaking and Israeli-owned gaming companies. Limassol has been ranked the 3rd up-and-coming destination in the world by Forbes.

The Balkans are incubating a nascent but powerfully growing technical expertise when it comes to frontier technology such as Blockchain, AI and more.

This talent pool has been rapidly growing in strength and quality with even the most cutting-edge software coders and computer engineers being recruited remotely from the peninsula.

TaQali, Malta

Finally, in November, the SiGMA Group will return to its flagship event, the SiGMA Europe Summit in TaQali, Malta. The event will bring together four shows in one (SiGMA, AIBC, AGS, Med-Tech World) and will collect the cream of the crop of KOLs, marketers, and business and tech developers under one roof for quality conferences and networking events.

The SiGMA Group's annual roadmap is set to bring its world-renowned Summit experience to even more people across the globe. The company's expansion to six distinct markets across four continents positions it as a global leader in the iGaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing industries.