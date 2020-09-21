National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Monday responded to a petition by Chief Justice David Maraga to have the bicameral parliament dissolved.

CJ Maraga made the petition in a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta citing Parliament's failure to enact the two-thirds gender rule as grounds for dissolution.

Speaker Muturi has termed the CJ's petition as an unwarranted attack on the August House.

"We must not lose sight of the real challenges in implementing this matter and turn Parliament into a punching bag on account of gender parity. The clamour for dissolution of the current Parliament on account of failure to enact the two-third gender legislation is at the very least, unrealistic," he stated.

Also Read: CJ Maraga initiates process of dissolving Parliament in pulls surprise move