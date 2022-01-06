How to get 2 upgrades on your DStv & GOtv this January

Unveiled on January 5, the promotion entails having a customer upgraded to a second higher package upon payment for a package higher than their last active subscription.

If a customer is currently on DStv Access package but pays for a DStv Family subscription worth Sh1,500, that customer will be upgraded to DStv Compact package at no additional cost.

If a customer is currently on GOtv Lite package but pays for a GOtv Value subscription worth Sh550, that customer will be upgraded to GOtv Plus package at no additional cost.

The second higher upgrade will then remain accessible to the customer for a total of 30 days.

"What is a new year without a wonderful opportunity to save with rewards? This is our way of thanking our valued DStv and GOtv customers for their continuous support, and we want to reassure them of our commitment to deliver the best video entertainment experience.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Multichoice aims to give the best entertainment to our customers at all times and exposing them to the great content that is currently available on higher packages for less is one way of giving them a little something to get excited about this January," said MultiChoice Kenya Head of Marketing, Celeste Muli.

For DStv customers, the promotion is open to all eligible active, disconnected and new customers and the upgrade is dependent on the package which the customer was on as at December 30, 2021 or the join date after December 30, 2021.

For new GOtv customers and those who are currently disconnected, they will simply connect or reconnect during the offer period to benefit.