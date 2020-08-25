Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and lawyer Miguna Miguna are at it again. The two were on Tuesday engaged in an online war of words.

The altercation begun when Miguna linked the Embakasi East MP to the shooting of Kilimani businessman Kevin Omwenga.

"Hooligan Babu Owino's criminal partners Chris Obure and Robert Bodo gunned down Kelvin Omwenga over fake gold deals. This was their 13th cold-blooded murder. But their patrons Raila Odinga, Fred Matiang'i, Moses Wetangulam and Roda Omamo haven't been arrested," the post by Miguna read.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

In response, Babu stated: "Miguna Miguna stop reasoning with your lower head,it has no brains."

Babu's tweet attracted a number of responses, with some fueling the fire and others asking the MP not to take it too seriously.

The exchange is among a number of such back-and-forth tweets between the two.

A recent attack on the Odinga famiy by the lawyer elicited a similar response from the MP.

