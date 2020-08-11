Africa’s leading online streaming platform Wi-flix has launched in Kenya following a partnership with telecommunications company Safaricom.

In the partnership, the subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform that offers African and foreign content, TV channels, sports and 360 degree entertainment will give Safaricom users access to unlimited premium content, which will be paid for via Mpesa, and Debit or Credit cards.

Wi-flix subscribers in Africa and the diaspora will experience over 20,000 hours of entertainment on demand, as well as over 10 Live TV channels, at a monthly subscription fee of $5.99 (Ksh 648 -at current exchange rate).

According to Wi-flix Kenya Country Director Anthony Mugendi, majority of Kenyans have been yearning for affordable content, and that is where they come in, with access to thousands of hours of tailor-made content through daily, weekly or monthly bundles on Safaricom for as low as Ksh 50.

Speaking during the launch, Wi-flix Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Louis Manu said, “Today we are witnessing the historic birth of a global video on demand service offering distinctive and representative content for the African and diaspora market. Over the last several months, the team at Wi-flix has spent an enormous amount of time understanding the needs of consumers on the continent. Our target market wants relatable, exciting and evocative content. They want movies and TV series that tell their story and resonate with them. And that is exactly what Wi-flix is about – original and representative content for the African and diaspora market available on demand anywhere, anytime and on any device.”

“Wi-flix has a collection of some of the best titles purposely for our audience. Our partnership with content providers such as TRACE, Rushlake Media GmbH and MGMediaguru allow us to provide subscribers with the most diverse content at the most competitive rate,” added Bright Yeboah who is a Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Wi-flix.

To get started, subscribers can simply download the Wi-flix App on Play Store or Appstore or subscribe online at www.wi-flix.com.