Britam Tower loses title as tallest building in East & Central Africa

The skyscraper in Nairobi's Upperhill business district has now been overshadowed by the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) Headquarters located in Addis Ababa. CBE is the largest commercial bank in Ethiopia.

The CBE headquarters took five years and 11 months to complete and is now the third tallest building in Africa, and another project by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

The tower cost an estimated Sh34.5 billion (303.5 million USD), a mammoth 79 percent more compared tothe Sh7 billion used to construct the British-American Investments Company building in Nairobi.

The new CBE headquarters is 209 metres tall with 52 stories, two 5-storey podiums, and underground parking spanning 20 metres.

Pulse Live Kenya

The building design includes 46 above-ground floors, a mezzanine level, a ground floor, and 4 basement levels. It also has eight conference halls, an emergency waiting room for disasters, two restaurants on the top two floors, and a sightseeing tower.

Britam Tower, on the other hand, comprises two separate buildings: a 31-storey office tower and a 15-storey parking silo with an interlinking bridge at the top floor which offers alternative means of evacuation during emergencies.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on February 13, inaugurated the new state-of-the-art skyscraper.