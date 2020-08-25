A police boss from Tana River County was pronounced dead just hours after collapsing in his house.

Gamba Police Station deputy OCS Alfred Jillo allegedly fell in his house and suffered head injuries.

His wife is said to have alerted Jillo's colleagues from the station of the nasty fall and they helped her to rush him to the Garsen Health Centre.

While at the facility, Jillo was attended and discharged with the doctor assuring them that he was out of danger.

His condition, however, grew worse after returning to his house and his wife was forced to rush him to hospital once again.

He would later be referred to the Malindi Sub-county Hospital where he passed on as he was receiving treatment.

Tana River County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng confirmed the incident adding that a postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

