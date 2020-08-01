Tanzania on Friday issued a ban against Kenya Airways following a no-fly status to its citizens announced by Kenya's Transport CS James Macharia on Thursday.

A statement by Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Director-General Hamza Johari explained that the Kenyan airline will not be allowed into Tanzanian airspace despite a prior approval.

"The Authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian government has decided to nullify its approval for the Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar effective 1st August 2020 until further notice.

"This notice also rescinds all previous arrangements that permit KQ flights into the United Republic of Tanzania," the letter read in part.

TCAA notice banning Kenya Airways from accessing the Tanzanian airspace

Kenya approved passengers from 11 countries to travel into the country as international flights resume.

Among the approved countries are Ethiopia, Rwanda and Uganda which CS Macharia noted had acceptable preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19

Also Read: The only 11 countries approved for incoming flights to Kenya [Full List]

The CS later added 7 more countries to the list of approved fights. These are:-