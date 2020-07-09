Media personality Terryanne Chebet on Thursday made a cameo appearance on Citizen TV where she was once a presenter.

The appearance came just days after she announced her departure from Metropol TV where she had worked as General Manager and presenter for a year and three months.

Terryanne appeared with 10 Over 10 presenter Willis Raburu where she shared a food recipe from what appeared to be her home kitchen.

She also took the opportunity to invite viewers to view more of her recipes on her social media handles and her YouTube channel.

Fired from Citizen TV

In a recent interview Terryannne recounted details of being fired from Citizen TV back in 2016 terming it as a "crashing" experience.

“It was many things. It was very hard in the beginning, just hearing the news crashed me and it crashed from a very personal point, because it is one thing when you lose your job but its another thing when you lose your job so publicly and such a public job.

"So when it happened I did not know what to do. I called my friend and I was crying, then I went home, locked myself in a room," she revealed.

