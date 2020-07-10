What was the name of President Jomo Kenyatta's father? Take this Quiz
Kenyan presidents edition.
Which of the following would NOT disqualify a person from vying for the Presidency in Kenya?
Has served a prison term (an ex-convict)
Was not born in Kenya
Does not qualify to vie for an election as a Member of Parliament
Not a holder of a degree from a University recognized in Kenya
Next question
IEBC regulations only state: "Must not be subject to a sentence of imprisonment of at least six months from the date of registration of candidates or date of elections." This may be interpreted as: so long as the sentence was served at least 6 months prior to the election then one may be allowed to vie.
How many petitions were filed at the Supreme Court to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta's August 2017 re-election?
4
3
2
1
Next question
What was the name of President Jomo Kenyatta's father?
Muhoho Wa Muigai
Kung'u Wa Muigai
Uhuru Wa Kenyatta
Muigai Wa Kung'u
Next question
How many presidential elections has former Prime Minister Raila Odinga vied in?
2
4
3
5
How many presidents has Kenya had since independence (1963)?
2
3
4
Obviously 5
4. If we are counting the People's President maybe 5?
