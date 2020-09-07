Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki on Monday surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He presented himself at Integrity house and is expected in court to respond to corruption charges.

The governor is required to give a statement on charges forwarded by the DPP on the irregular awarding of a Sh34.9 million tender.

"The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Authority (NEMA)," a statement from the DPP read.

Governor Muthomi Njuki and Senator Kindiki Kithure

Governor Njuki's wife is also among the ten people scheduled to be charged with the improper solid waste management tender.