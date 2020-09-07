Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki on Monday surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
He presented himself at Integrity house and is expected in court to respond to corruption charges.
The governor is required to give a statement on charges forwarded by the DPP on the irregular awarding of a Sh34.9 million tender.
"The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Authority (NEMA)," a statement from the DPP read.
Governor Njuki's wife is also among the ten people scheduled to be charged with the improper solid waste management tender.