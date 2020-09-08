Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki will spend one more night in police custody after a judge pushed the ruling on his bail to Wednesday.

Governor Njuki and his 20 co-accused were presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday to answer to Sh34.9 million tender irregularity.

The suspects denied all 16 counts of graft brought against them as the DPP asked for the court to be stringent with the bail terms for the suspects.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki during his court appearance on September 8, 2020

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti sent the accused persons to EACC, Kileleshwa and Parklands police stations ahead of the 10 am ruling on Wednesday.

Muthomi Njuki surrendered

The Governor surrendered to EACC officers on Monday and spent the night at Integrity House before his arraignment.

He is accused of conspiring with county government officials in awarding the waste management tender irregularly.

"The fraud at the County, Government was perpetrated by the county officials at the Procurement Department and Finance Department who disregarded the procurement laws and procedures.

“Due to the fraud involved in winning the tender, Westomaxx Investments Limited fraudulently acquired the said amount of Sh34 Million from the County Government of Tharaka Nithi," the DPP stated.