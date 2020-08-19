The Commission on Revenue Authority has revealed the list of counties according to distribution of Sh5 billion issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the fight against Covid-19.

According to the data submitted to MPs, Nairobi county received the highest allocation at Sh294.4 million.

The other top four counties by allocation are Kakamega at second place after receiving Sh262.2 million, Bungoma (Sh213.7 million) and Nakuru at fourth place with a Sh201 million allocation.

Other counties which received high amounts of the grant are Machakos and Kiambu at Sh188 million and Sh185.5 million respectively.

Lamu County received the lowest allocation at Sh13.7 million.

Other counties at the bottom of the list were Isiolo (Sh16.2 million), Samburu (Sh27.4 million), Marsabit (Sh28.5 million), Tana River (Sh33.6 million), Taita Taveta (Sh37.7 million) and Garissa (Sh41.6 million).

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu noted that the funds were distributed according to the population size of each county.

