The family of the late Ramadhan Kajembe has faced yet another loss just two weeks after burying the former Changamwe MP.

Langoni Kajembe, the ex-MP's daughter passed away on Wednesday evening at the Panday Hospital in Mombasa.

The shock of her father's death saw Ms Langoni admitted to the hospital on August 7.

Former MP Ramadhan Kajembe

A close friend of the family conveyed that the daughter was not able to attend her father's funeral on account that she was still admitted in hospital.

Langoni is said to have collapsed after hearing that her father had passed on and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

She was the first born daughter of the former MP.

The death is the third the family has suffered in a span of just weeks.

The late Kajembe had lost his wife Aziza just two weeks before he passed on with reports indicating that she had succumbed to Covid-19.