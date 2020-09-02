A few days ago, Kenya experienced the launch of arguably the best budget smartphone, realme C11.

The phone which is the second to be launched in Kenya of the flagship realme series phones boasts of some of the best features one could ever want in a smartphone.

Pulse Live took a deep dive into the best features of the phone , that is the camera and it’s long lasting battery life.

Camera

(Nelson Ogallo) A photo taken with the Realme C11 phone.

In this day and age, who doesn’t love a phone with a good camera? To understand the urgency of a good camera, we all want selfies, don’t we?

realme C11 comes with a dual rear camera consisting of a 13 megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2 megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens.

In the above photo which was shot with the phone, it produced a detailed and clear photo with a balanced lighting. It captured all details in the photo with clarity.

Selfie Camera . Brian Oruta, a journalist at Pulselive

The realme C11 camera allows for image capture in AI mode, PRO mode, where you get to control the white balancing, ISO, shutter priority, auto focus and the exposure value of the camera, to achieve a professional result.

This can be used to capture good quality photos that can be used professionally as well as on a personal level. Thanks to the added features that only high budget phones have.

Other modes include; HDR, Time lapse, Slo-Mo, Panorama, Portrait and Night support, which retains the colors and details of a photo better than the regular photo mode, when a picture is taken at night.

This photo was taken at night with realme C11 .

It also comes with a 5 megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 lens which is good for taking great selfies.

The realme C11’s 5 megapixel front camera is an averagely good camera that produces the best of selfies under good lighting.The front camera also offers beatification effects, including; bokeh, portrait and Night capture.

A photo taken with the Realme C11 phone.

Battery life

Another feature that is amazing on realme C11 is that it has a 5000mAh battery capacity, and what this basically means is that you don’t have to worry about running out of charge. Light users who only do messaging, phone calls and social media are guaranteed at least 2 days of charge, while heavy users who include gaming are guaranteed at least a day’s battery life.

This budget smartphone also supports reverse charging and hence, can be used as a power bank.

In Kenya, realme C11 smartphone retails at Sh9, 999.