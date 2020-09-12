Deputy President William Ruto, in a veiled jab at his detractors has declared that the race will be won by the weak, not the strong.

As he quoted scripture from the Bible, DP Ruto further declared that those who consider themselves wise will be proven wrong.

While it remains unclear what the DP may have been getting at, the message resounded with his "hustler's" creed.

The DP was donned in priestly gowns while making the utterances from his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu county.

He had hosted a delegation of faithfuls from the African Church of the Holy Spirit led by their High Priest Shem Shamala.

Deputy Presdent William Ruto with priests from the African Church of the Holy Spirit at his Sugoi home

The DP's sentiments came on a day when one of his close political allies, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi evaded arrest.

Read More: After night of gunshots, stand-off and break-in, police fail to arrest Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi

The MP had on Friday refused to apologize for his utterances against former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The MP was still at large at the time of going to press. It is unclear whether police are still seeking to arrest the legislator.