Deciding on the absolute best cheap smartphone in Kenya can be a challenge given that the choice doesn’t entirely come down to comparing price tag. Of course, the price can be relative when looking for the best cheap smartphone in 2020, however, one’s cheap is not always someone else affordable. For instance, with the prices of flagship smartphones like Samsung (Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), skyrocketing higher than Ksh 100,000, other shoppers may find anything under Ksh 30,000 cheap while those on tight budgets may be looking below Ksh 15,000 or Ksh 10,000 for a cheap phone.

Therefore this article won’t leave anyone out when it comes to the best cheap phone of 2020. No matter your budget we have assembled a list of the best phone from top brands like Samsung, to top-selling brands, to upcoming brands. Even though we may not mentions all, we will definitely touch on some of the trending ones. Here are the top 7 best android phone you can buy from Jambo Shoppe, the leading online store in Kenya, without having to empty your pockets.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite is an affordable sibling of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. With the phone, you get to enjoy Huawei’s well-established manufacturing abilities. The Huawei smartphone is available online at Jambo Shoppe at an unbeatable price of Ksh 28,000. It packs a 6.15-inch screen giving you plenty of display, an 8GB RAM combined with 128GB internal storage which is comparatively higher for a phone under 30K in Kenya. You also get to enjoy a super front camera of 24 megapixels. There is very little difference between the Huawei P30pro and the Huawei P30 as they are practically the same device.

SPECS

Brand: Huawei

Screen size: 6.15 Inches

Hardware: Octa-core, Kirin 710 (12 nm)

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Camera: Triple Rear (48MP, 8MP, 2MP), Front (24 MP)

OS: Android 9 (Pie),

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Battery: 3340 mAh, Non-Removable, 18W fast charging

Sensors: Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, compass

Samsung A21s

In Kenya, Samsung smartphones are considered pricey. However, this is not the case for a savvy buyer. Any Samsung fan will tell you the Samsung Galaxy A21 is an affordable option and one with an eye-catching design. It packs a 6.5-inch screen display as well as an exceptionally long-life battery. The Galaxy A21 id a fashionable choice for Samsung lover on a budget. You can get the phone online at Jambo Shoppe at an unbeatable price of Ksh 18,000 the best price in Kenya. The phone is so cool for its price as it benefits from a total of four rear cameras, packed with 48 Megapixels sensor that can capture detail-rich photos with plenty of vibrancy.

SPECS

Brand: Samsung

Screen size: 6.5 Inches

Hardware: Octa-core, Exynos 850

RAM: 6 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Camera: Quad Rear (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP), Front (13 MP)

OS: Android 10, One UI 2.0

SIM: Dual SIM, Nano-SIM

Battery: 5000 mAh, Removable

Sensors: Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

In 2020, Xiaomi smartphones have hit the market like never before. Thanks to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 consumers can now access a top-end smartphone at an affordable price. I must say the phone is far better than its price. If you are looking for the best camera phone, I would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 above all other wallet-friendly option online.

Besides Jambo Shoppe the leading online electronic shop in Nairobi has exclusive prices for all their smartphones. Here the phone is on sale for Ksh 16,500 which is way less the standard market price in Kenya. I rank it among the best camera phone under 20K because it packs a quad rear camera of (48MP+8MP+ 2MP +2MP) plus a single selfie camera of 13MP. It also comes with 4K video resolution, LED flash, HDR and Panorama.

Aside from the camera, Redmi Note 8 packs an Octa-core CPU, Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its battery is superb with 18W fast charging and 4,000 mAh.

SPECS

Brand: Xiaomi

Screen size: 6.3 Inches

Hardware: Octa-core, Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665

RAM: 6 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Camera: Quad Rear (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP), Front (13 MP)

OS: Android 9(Pie)

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Battery: 4000 mAh, Non-Removable, 18W fast charging

Sensors: Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, compass

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia Android phone is far better than its bargain price suggest. It runs on the latest Android 10 (go edition) that caters to low-powered devices exceeding all the expectations of a cheap phone. It’s built with sturdy materials and compact design that helps it last the test of time. It also comes with a replaceable battery great for future-proofing, a bright IPS display and a decent camera for its price. Moreover, the Nokia phone runs surprisingly well despite its comparatively weak hardware (16GB storage and 1GB RAM). At Jambo Shoppe Kenya, the online shopping site in Kenya, the phone is on sale for Ksh 12,000. When it comes to sheer affordability at this price range, you can’t do much better than this Nokia phone.

SPECS

Brand: Nokia

Screen size: 5.71 Inches

Hardware: Quad-core, Qualcomm 215

RAM: 1GB

Internal storage: 16 GB

Camera: 8 megapixels

OS: Android 10 (Go edition)

SIM: Dual SIM, Nano-SIM

Battery: 3000 mAh, Removable

Sensors: Face unlock, Proximity sensor

Realme C11

Realme C11 was released on July 7th 2020 and considered a budget centric phone. Priced at Ksh 9,500 at Jambo Shoppe you get a smartphone running on the latest Android 10, an Octa-core processor, packed with a dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It considered it the best smartphone under 10k packing a superb battery of 5000 mAh with 10 W fast charging. Some of its outstanding features include a mini-drop full screen, super nightscape mode, Al selfie, a realme UI that ensure you navigate through the phone seamlessly as well as a powerful processor of 2.3 GHz.

SPECS

Brand: Realme

Screen size: 6.5 Inches

Hardware: Octa-core, Media Tek Helio G35

RAM: 2GB

Internal storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 megapixels

OS: Android 10, realme UI 1.0

SIM: Dual SIM, Nano-SIM

Battery: 5000 mAh, Removable, 10 W fast charging

Sensors: Proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass

Tecno Pop 3 plus

Tecno Pop 3 also known as Tecno F3, is a budget device with budget specs. It’s the latest phone in the Tecno Pop series and cheapest budget specs phone you can find online. At Ksh 9,000 Jamoshoppe offers the best price for the Tecno mobile that packs a 6.5-inch Full view screen enabled with 1 GB RAM as well as16 GB internal storage. It runs on a 4000 mAh lithium battery. Capturing your best moments on this phone is centred on the front camera which comes with an 8megapixels sensor against a 5megapixels on the back. The selfie camera is equipped with a flash which guarantees brighter and clearer photos. Besides you also get a beauty mode for excellent portrait photos.

Energizer Energy E500

As promised, I will get deeper and deeper when it comes to the best cheap smartphone in Kenya. The Energizer Energy E500 is a surprise for you. It sells at Ksh 4,700on Jambo Shoppe with is way too cheap for the specs it packs. Energizer energy is powered by Mediatek MT6580M chipset equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It runs on Android OS 8.0 and comes with a 2000 mAh phone battery. Besides, it features a 4.99 inches IPS display with 480 x 845 px resolution. To enjoy more discount on the phone shop at Jambo Shoppe the leading online shopping site.

Summary

Flagship smartphones are great, they are classy, well designed, lightning-fast and come with lots of extra features. However, they also come at a cost and in most cases they are not worth it. Nowadays you don’t have to break the bank to get a high-end smartphone. The mobile phones mentioned above are just but a few smartphones at Jambo Shoppe you can buy at an affordable price and experience the convenience of a flagship phone.