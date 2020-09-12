The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has moved to cement its efforts in ensuring the ouster of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Some of the party's top leadership will be in the county this weekend in efforts t ensure they have the numbers to support an impeachment motion against the embattled governor.

Reports indicate that Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has been in holding meetings with the county's party leadership since Thursday.

Saturday will see another meeting involving all of the county's MPs gather to strategize save for Kuria West MP Mathias Robi who is against the impeachment.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi and other top leaders are expected to attend the meeting as well as organize subsequent strategy meetings before the new week begins.

ODM is seeking to consolidate the two-thirds votes needed to support the ouster motion.

Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth

Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth last Thursday adjourned what was supposed to be the session where the impeachment motion was tabled over safety concerns.

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth addressing the press

"Honourable members, last night my security was withdrawn. And one hour later, my home at Nyikendo attacked. My dogs had to battle the attackers for hours as I sneaked out and fled for my life. I am not sure who is this after my life because of politics," Speaker Okoth claimed as he adjourned teh session.

Some MCAs have, however, read mischief into the Speaker's reasons alleging that there may be a plot to save the Governor by causing confusion in the House with a second ouster motion.

Read More: Goons storm lawmaker’s house at night as Okoth Obado's impeachment takes a new twist [Video]